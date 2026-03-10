DSWD prioritizes psychosocial support for repatriated OFWs from Middle East

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is prioritizing psychosocial support for overseas Filipino workers returning to the Philippines amid tensions in the Middle East.

According to Irene Dumlao, the agency is coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Health (DOH) to provide assistance to affected OFWs and their families.

Dumlao said social workers immediately conduct interviews and profiling at the airport when repatriated OFWs arrive in the country. These assessments help identify workers who may have experienced trauma after witnessing missile strikes, explosions, or other conflict-related incidents abroad.

The psychosocial intervention process begins with intake assessment and counseling. OFWs who show signs of deeper trauma are referred to the Department of Health for further medical and psychological care.

DSWD field offices have also been instructed to continue monitoring the condition of repatriated OFWs and their families and provide additional assistance when needed.

The support may include the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program, which offers employment assistance and grants or seed capital to help returning OFWs start small businesses or find new jobs.

Meanwhile, the DSWD is also assisting the family of Filipina caregiver Mary Anne de Vera, who died during a missile attack in Tel Aviv.

On the directive of Rex Gatchalian, the agency has provided financial aid and psychosocial support to the bereaved family while preparing additional assistance once her remains are returned to the Philippines.