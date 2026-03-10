DMW assures support for family of missing Filipino seafarer in Strait of Hormuz

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has pledged full support to the family of a Filipino seafarer reported missing after a tugboat was hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency has already reached out to the seafarer’s family and assured them of assistance while search and rescue operations continue.

According to reports, the missing Filipino crew member was aboard the UAE-registered tugboat Musaffah 2, which was deployed to assist the Malta-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige after it was damaged by a missile near the Strait of Hormuz on March 6.

The tugboat was reportedly struck by at least two projectiles, caught fire, and later sank. While crew members from the distressed vessel were reported safe, one Filipino crew member from the assisting tugboat remains missing.

The DMW said it is currently monitoring around 6,400 Filipino seafarers working on ships operating in the region and confirmed that the rest have been accounted for.

Earlier, the agency issued DMW Advisory No. 11 (Series of 2026), declaring the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz as “warlike operations areas.”

Under the advisory, Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse sailing to these high-risk zones. Shipowners are also required to strengthen security measures and provide appropriate compensation and benefits for crew members operating in conflict-affected waters.

Meanwhile, Arsenio Dominguez of the International Maritime Organization expressed concern over the attack, saying all parties must ensure the protection and safety of seafarers and uphold freedom of navigation.

The IMO earlier estimated that around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded on ships in the Persian Gulf, facing heightened risks amid the ongoing conflict.