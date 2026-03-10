Charter flights bringing OFWs home from Middle East — Palace

The Philippine government is arranging chartered and commercial flights to bring home Filipinos from several Middle Eastern countries as tensions in the region continue.

Claire Castro said the Department of Migrant Workers is coordinating the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers and their families through multiple travel routes.

According to Castro, 16 OFWs from Tel Aviv traveled by land to Eilat and crossed into Egypt through the Taba border. From there, they will fly from Cairo to Muscat before heading to Manila, with their arrival expected on March 11.

Another group of 20 OFWs and nine dependents from Dubai traveled through the Khatmat-Malaha border into Oman before flying from Muscat to Manila, with arrival scheduled for March 10.

The government has also secured commercial flights via Emirates for Filipinos departing from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the DMW is preparing flights for Filipinos in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the earliest departure planned for March 14.

Officials said the repatriation efforts are funded through the Emergency Repatriation Fund of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

More than 400 Filipinos have already returned to the Philippines since tensions in the Middle East escalated, with the government continuing efforts to ensure the safety of Filipinos abroad.