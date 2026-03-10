Abu Dhabi health authority shuts down clinic over alleged sale of fake sick leave certificates

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has ordered the closure of a healthcare facility and referred its employees to the Public Prosecution after finding violations of regulations governing the healthcare sector.

In a statement, the authority said investigations revealed that the facility issued paid sick leave certificates in exchange for money without requiring patients to attend consultations in person—an act that violates applicable laws and regulations.

The department said the closure order and suspension of the facility’s license will remain in effect until legal and disciplinary proceedings are completed.

Authorities also stressed that monitoring and inspection efforts across the healthcare sector will continue to be intensified to prevent similar violations.

The health authority added that it will not tolerate practices that manipulate or breach regulatory frameworks, emphasizing that strict enforcement measures are necessary to protect the community and maintain the integrity of the healthcare system.