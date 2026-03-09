UAE condemns missile attack attempt targeting Turkey

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned what it described as a “treacherous” attempt to strike Turkey with a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

According to the statement, the missile entered Turkish airspace but was successfully intercepted and destroyed by NATO air defence systems.

UAE officials said the attempted attack represents a serious escalation in the region and violates the sovereignty of states. The ministry warned that such actions threaten regional security and stability.

The UAE also stressed that targeting friendly or allied nations is unacceptable under international legal and political norms and urged efforts to prevent further escalation of tensions.