Marcos launches ‘Libreng Tawag Program’ for OFWs in Middle East

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed telecommunications companies to provide free communication services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East as tensions continue in the region.

In a Facebook post, Marcos said the Libreng Tawag Program will allow Filipinos in Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to contact their families in the Philippines without incurring call charges.

The president said the initiative aims to help OFWs confirm their safety and remain connected with their loved ones during uncertain times.

Marcos added that public telecommunications firms will also establish free call stations in selected business centers located in major malls to help families in the Philippines communicate with relatives working abroad.

“Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans can remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden,” the president said.

The program is part of the government’s broader efforts to support Filipino workers in the Middle East amid the ongoing regional situation.