March 9 update: UAE destroys 12 ballistic missiles, intercepts 17 drones; injuries rise to 117

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones on Monday amid ongoing attacks linked to regional tensions.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, air defense systems monitored 15 ballistic missiles, successfully destroying 12 of them, while three missiles fell into the sea.

Authorities also detected 18 drones, intercepting 17, while one drone landed within the UAE.

The ministry said the interceptions were part of the country’s ongoing efforts to protect residents and maintain security as attacks linked to **Iran continue in the region.

Cumulative attacks since start of conflict

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 253 ballistic missiles.

Of these:

• 233 missiles were destroyed

• 18 fell into the sea

• Two landed within UAE territory

Authorities also reported detecting 1,440 drones, of which:

• 1,359 were intercepted

• 81 drones landed inside the country

In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed by air defense systems.

Casualties and injuries

The attacks have resulted in four deaths, involving foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Officials also confirmed 117 minor injuries among individuals of various nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, and Bangladeshi residents.

Emergency and civil defense teams responded to the incidents and provided medical assistance to those affected.

Armed forces on high alert

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing their readiness to protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

Authorities also urged residents to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified reports during the ongoing situation.