Latest NewsNews

March 9 update: UAE destroys 12 ballistic missiles, intercepts 17 drones; injuries rise to 117

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones on Monday amid ongoing attacks linked to regional tensions.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, air defense systems monitored 15 ballistic missiles, successfully destroying 12 of them, while three missiles fell into the sea.

Authorities also detected 18 drones, intercepting 17, while one drone landed within the UAE.

The ministry said the interceptions were part of the country’s ongoing efforts to protect residents and maintain security as attacks linked to **Iran continue in the region.

Cumulative attacks since start of conflict

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 253 ballistic missiles.

Of these:

• 233 missiles were destroyed

• 18 fell into the sea

• Two landed within UAE territory

Authorities also reported detecting 1,440 drones, of which:

• 1,359 were intercepted

• 81 drones landed inside the country

In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed by air defense systems.

Casualties and injuries

The attacks have resulted in four deaths, involving foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Officials also confirmed 117 minor injuries among individuals of various nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, and Bangladeshi residents.

Emergency and civil defense teams responded to the incidents and provided medical assistance to those affected.

Armed forces on high alert

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing their readiness to protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

Authorities also urged residents to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified reports during the ongoing situation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 0603

Disrespectful DMW employee in Bahrain recalled after viral video – Cacdac

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos PCO

Marcos launches ‘Libreng Tawag Program’ for OFWs in Middle East

3 hours ago
648469101 1226507709649692 7468906646989395271 n

90 OFWs from UAE return to Philippines amid Middle East crisis

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 50 2

Dubai Police arrest 13 gang member exploiting residents with fake begging schemes

8 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button