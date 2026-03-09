Filipinos recruited for Chinese-linked espionage use modified mobile game for information sharing

Three Filipinos were allegedly recruited to transmit sensitive information to foreign handlers believed to be linked to China using a seemingly ordinary mobile game as a covert communication tool.

Philippine Navy Inspector General and Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad explained in a briefing that one suspect used a modified version of Tetris to relay information.

“Once you enter a password prompt, it becomes a communication app,” Trinidad said.

The recruited individuals allegedly communicated with foreign handlers who concealed their real identities. Some reportedly spoke English with British, Australian, or Chinese accents.

The suspects, identified only by aliases, include “Lawrence,” a former defense department employee who later worked with the Navy; “Allyson,” a security sector analyst; and “Danny,” a Manila-based contact with ties to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Investigators said financial incentives were central to recruitment, with payments ranging from four- to six-digit amounts delivered through digital wallets or disguised in food delivery transactions. Bonuses were reportedly offered for high-value intelligence.

Trinidad said the recruits handled reports and documents classified as confidential, secret, and top-secret. One suspect reportedly expressed regret after witnessing damage to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel caused by a Chinese ship, which injured Filipino personnel. Another officer reported an attempted recruitment by a foreign woman.

Authorities noted a shift in tactics compared with previous Chinese espionage cases, with subtle recruitment aimed at extracting information that could endanger Filipino lives.

The investigation also uncovered individuals posing as Filipinos to gain local access, including one man who donated an ambulance but was later found to be a Chinese citizen using a false identity.

For the National Security Council, the case underscores the growing threat of insider recruitment in the security sector. Assistant Director General Cornelio Valencia called the arrests a success of government counterintelligence efforts, noting they are part of the council’s insider threat program.

Authorities continue to probe the full extent of the suspected espionage network and its links abroad.