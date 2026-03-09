Dubai Police arrest 13 gang member exploiting residents with fake begging schemes

Dubai Police have arrested a gang of 13 Asian individuals, led by a ringleader operating from abroad, who allegedly exploited the community by pretending to be stranded and in need of assistance.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, confirmed that the arrests are part of the ongoing ‘Combat Begging’ campaign, operating under the slogan “An Aware Society, Free of Begging.” The initiative is conducted in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Authorities warned residents not to sympathize with beggars or hand over money, noting that fabricated stories are often used outside mosques, clinics, hospitals, markets, and streets to obtain illicit funds.

Reports of suspicious begging activity can be made through the 901 contact centre, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart app, or the e-Crime platform.

Al Shamsi urged the public to use official charitable channels to ensure donations reach individuals who are genuinely in need.

“Dubai Police remains committed to fighting the scourge of begging, which tarnishes the nation’s civilized image and hides fraud behind deceptive tactics,” he said.