Dubai launches AI-powered ‘Ehsan Stations’ to feed stray animals across emirate

Dubai Municipality has unveiled the ‘Ehsan Stations’, the first initiative of its kind in the region designed to feed stray animals using AI-powered smart devices installed across the emirate.

The project reflects Dubai Municipality’s efforts to promote compassion, advance animal welfare, and support environmental sustainability while maintaining the city’s urban landscape.

Under the initiative, 12 smart devices will be deployed across key locations, including ten units in public parks and two within facilities operated by Dubai Holding. The stations combine advanced technology with strategic partnerships to manage stray animal populations responsibly, while reducing random feeding practices that can affect public spaces and city aesthetics.

The AI-based system can identify stray animals, collect data, and dispense food accordingly. The stations also encourage recycling and support a more organized, sustainable approach to feeding stray animals.

By minimizing unregulated feeding, the initiative contributes to public health protection, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability, while helping maintain biodiversity balance.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The launch of ‘Ehsan Stations’ for feeding stray animals, including cats and others, reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to promoting humane and civilized values, foremost among them compassion and animal welfare.

These stations combine food provision with more effective management of stray animal populations and address random feeding practices that can lead to environmental, health, and community challenges.”

She added that the current phase represents a pilot stage, during which the stations will be tested and evaluated to guide further development. All units have been designed and manufactured in the UAE using advanced technologies.

Dubai Municipality employs a scientific and humane approach to managing stray animals. The municipality operates a temporary shelter that provides basic care, and implements Trap–Neuter–Return (TNR) and, in some cases, Trap–Neuter–Vaccinate–Return (TNVR) programs.

These involve trapping, neutering, and vaccinating animals before returning them to their original locations if they do not pose a risk to the community. Some animals are made available for adoption through the Dubai Municipality website.

Residents are also urged to follow best practices in caring for pets, ensuring their safety when away from home, and to report any risks or concerns related to stray animals by contacting 800900.

The initiative builds on Dubai Municipality’s broader animal welfare efforts, including the ‘Fountains of Mercy’ project, which plans to install 50 fountains for birds and wildlife, 25 in urban areas and 25 in desert environments, using sustainable materials and environmentally sound practices.