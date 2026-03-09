Latest NewsNewsPH News

DOE orders 54 gas stations to explain alleged price hikes amid Middle East conflict

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo56 mins ago

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued show cause orders against 54 gasoline stations for allegedly increasing fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East, according to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro.

Castro made the announcement to reporters covering the work visit of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the United States.

She warned businesses against taking advantage of the situation, saying the government will not hesitate to take action against those found profiteering.

“Sa mga tao po, hindi po dapat kayo magsamantala. Ang gusto po ng Pangulo ay magtulungan tayo. Kapag kayo po ay nagsamantala, meron po kayong kalalagyan. Kayo po ay madedemanda at maaaring matanggalan pa po kayo ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapagnegosyo,” Castro said.

In a separate interview, Sharon Garin, secretary of the DOE, said the agency is preparing to file cases against the gasoline stations involved.

She said authorities have received reports of some fuel retailers allegedly hoarding supplies or refusing to sell while waiting for fuel prices to increase.

“Ang masama ay may mga nag-hoard o may ibang gasolinahan na naghihintay ng akyat presyo at ayaw magbenta. ‘Yan po ‘yung mga kakasuhan po natin at ipapasara po ng DOE. Hindi na makatarungan ang ginagawa nila, perwisyo sa bayan o sa mga kababayan natin,” Garin said.

Garin added that the number of gasoline stations facing charges could still increase as monitoring continues.

“Actually sa ngayon ay mga 54 na ang mga kakasuhan namin na gasolinahan. So dumadami’t dumadami po ‘yan,” she said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo56 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T095111.734

DepEd adopts 4-day onsite workweek to conserve energy

15 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 57

Filipino seafarers may refuse sailing in Middle East war-risk zones – DMW

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 56

Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader after father killed in US-Israeli strikes

32 mins ago
dmw

37 more OFWs returning from Dubai in government repatriation flight

21 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button