DMW monitoring 6,300 Filipino seafarers; one crew member reported missing

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that one Filipino seafarer has been reported missing amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency is closely coordinating with authorities and monitoring the situation of around 6,300 Filipino seafarers currently on ships navigating high-risk waters in the region.

According to Cacdac, the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have already visited the missing seafarer’s family to provide support while search and rescue operations continue.

He said the operation is being led by the Royal Navy of Oman because the incident occurred in waters under Oman’s jurisdiction.

Authorities are also closely monitoring at least three vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and Persian Gulf, where tensions have heightened.

Cacdac said the agency is verifying the exact number of Filipino crew members through coordination with manning agencies, shipowners, and seafarers’ communication channels.

The DMW earlier issued Advisory No. 11 (Series of 2026) following the decision of the Warlike Operations Area Committee of the International Bargaining Forum, declaring the three bodies of water as “warlike operations areas.”

Under the advisory, Filipino crew members have the right to refuse sailing in these areas before a vessel departs. Shipowners are also required to implement enhanced security measures, while compensation for families is doubled in cases of death or disability.

Officials said contingency plans remain in place to protect overseas Filipino workers in conflict-affected areas.