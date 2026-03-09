Latest NewsNews

Disrespectful DMW employee in Bahrain recalled after viral video – Cacdac

A Migrant Workers Office (MWO) employee assigned in Bahrain has been recalled following a viral video showing the staff member allegedly behaving disrespectfully toward overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking assistance at the Philippine Embassy.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed the move on Monday, March 9, saying the department immediately ordered the recall of the personnel involved.

“I have issued the order recalling that MWO Bahrain employee being highly disrespectful to OFWs in a viral video. I assure our dear OFWs that we shall continue to serve with humility, respect, and hard work,” Cacdac said in a statement.

The incident gained attention online after a video circulated on social media showing a tense exchange between the embassy staff member and several OFWs gathered outside the Philippine Embassy in Manama, Bahrain.

In the clip, the employee was heard telling the workers to leave the premises while stating that there was no available funding to provide assistance.

Some OFWs in the video were seen explaining that they had come to the embassy seeking help but were unaware that financial assistance distribution had been temporarily suspended.

According to earlier advisories, the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain halted the distribution of financial aid starting March 6. The embassy said the decision was made to avoid large gatherings, in compliance with security advisories issued by Bahraini authorities amid ongoing missile and drone attacks in the region.

Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo said he had called Cacdac on Monday morning to discuss the incident after the video went viral. The labor chief reportedly assured the senator that the personnel involved would be recalled and held accountable.

Tulfo also suggested that the immediate supervisor of the employee be evaluated and possibly sanctioned, a proposal that Cacdac said would be considered.

The Department of Migrant Workers reiterated its commitment to ensuring that overseas Filipino workers are treated with dignity and respect while receiving government services abroad.

