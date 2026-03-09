Latest NewsNews

Debris falls in Abu Dhabi after missile interception; Two injured

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed that debris fell in two areas of the city on Monday, March 9, after air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming aerial threats.

Officials said the falling fragments caused two injuries — a Jordanian national sustained minor injuries while an Egyptian national suffered moderate injuries.

Authorities reiterated that loud sounds heard across the United Arab Emirates are often the result of defence systems intercepting missiles or drones. Emergency teams continue to monitor the situation and implement safety measures to protect residents.

The public was again urged to rely only on official announcements and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information online.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent days in several emirates, including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Earlier reports indicated that drone interceptions in Abu Dhabi have caused injuries and minor damage in different locations over the past 10 days, including an incident at Etihad Towers and another at Zayed International Airport.

