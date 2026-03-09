90 OFWs from UAE return to Philippines amid Middle East crisis

Ninety overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the United Arab Emirates arrived safely in the Philippines on Sunday night, March 8.

The workers landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 aboard Emirates flight EK 334. Officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other government agencies welcomed the returning Filipinos upon arrival.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan led the reception, together with representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the MIA Medical Team, and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.

Of the 90 returning Filipinos, 33 availed themselves of the government’s repatriation program, while the rest were stranded workers from Dubai.

Cacdac said the government is providing returning OFWs with pre-repatriation assistance as well as financial support under post-repatriation programs to help them restart their lives in the Philippines.

Since March 5, a total of 399 OFWs and 12 dependents have been brought home following the renewed crisis in the Middle East that erupted on February 28.