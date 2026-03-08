Latest NewsNews

UAE president says country is ‘no easy prey,’ vows protection for residents amid Iran strikes

DUBAI — UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared that the United Arab Emirates remains resilient and prepared to confront threats, assuring citizens and residents of continued protection amid ongoing regional tensions following Iranian missile and drone strikes.

In his first public remarks since Iran launched attacks targeting several Gulf countries, the UAE leader emphasized the country’s strength and determination.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh — we are no easy prey,” Sheikh Mohamed said during a visit to individuals injured in the strikes. The remarks were made on March 6 and later aired on Abu Dhabi TV.

The UAE president also reassured the public that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding everyone in the country.

“We will carry out our duty toward our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family,” he said.

The comments came as tensions escalated across the region following missile and drone attacks linked to Iran, which were launched amid the ongoing conflict triggered by a bombing campaign by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have repeatedly reassured residents that the country’s defense systems remain active and capable of intercepting incoming threats. Officials also emphasized that government institutions continue to function normally as security forces work to maintain stability.

Sheikh Mohamed’s statement sought to reinforce national resilience and unity during what he described as a challenging period, while reiterating that the UAE remains steadfast in protecting both citizens and the millions of expatriates who call the country home.

