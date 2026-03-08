Latest NewsNews

UAE intercepts missiles, drones as authorities issue emergency alerts

Staff Report

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems are actively intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran amid continuing regional hostilities.

Officials explained that the loud booming sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of interception operations carried out by air defence units and not direct impacts on populated areas.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued an emergency alert to mobile phones across the UAE warning of a possible missile threat. Residents were advised to immediately move to secure buildings, stay away from windows and open spaces, and follow official safety instructions.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Dubai confirmed that a small incident involving falling debris from an interception had been contained. Officials said no injuries were reported, adding that public safety remains the top priority.

Authorities also dismissed online claims about incidents at Dubai International Airport, saying the reports were false. Residents and travelers were urged to rely only on official announcements for accurate updates.

Officials reminded the public to prioritize safety during emergency alerts, avoid filming or posting incident-related content online, and refrain from spreading unverified information.

