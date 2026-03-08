UAE intercepts 6 missiles, 125 drones as injuries rise to 94

United Arab Emirates air defence systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and 125 drones on March 5, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence, as hostilities linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict continue to affect the region.

Authorities said 131 drones were detected, with most successfully intercepted while six drones fell within UAE territory.

Since the start of the attacks, the ministry reported that 196 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 181 destroyed by air defence systems. Thirteen missiles fell into the sea while two landed within the country.

Officials also confirmed that 1,072 drones have been detected, with 1,001 intercepted and 71 falling within UAE territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The ministry said the incidents have resulted in three deaths involving Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals, while 94 people sustained minor injuries. Those injured include residents of several nationalities such as Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish citizens.

Authorities stressed that defence forces remain on high alert and prepared to respond to any threats, emphasizing that protecting residents and maintaining national security remain top priorities.