P235-M cigarettes from UAE seized in Batangas — Customs

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized an estimated ₱235 million worth of undeclared cigarettes from the United Arab Emirates during an operation at the Port of Batangas, authorities said.

In a statement, the BOC said the shipment contained 637 cases of MAC SS brand cigarettes that were allegedly transported aboard the vessel MV Ever Cast, which arrived in Batangas on February 14, 2026.

The operation was launched after the BOC Intelligence Group received information that a shipment from the UAE was carrying cigarettes that were not properly declared.

Upon verification, authorities found that the container was not reflected in the Bill of Lading, Inward Foreign Manifest, or Discharge List, prompting customs officials to request a Non-Intrusive Examination and further inspection of containers on board the vessel.

The BOC-Port of Batangas, led by District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan, issued a Pre-Lodgement Control Order (PLCO) to ensure the shipment would undergo strict inspection before being discharged.

On March 5, authorities conducted a 100% physical examination of the container and discovered cigarettes bearing the MAC brand that were not covered by proper importation documents.

Further verification showed that the consignee was not authorized to import cigarettes, indicating a possible attempt to illegally bring regulated tobacco products into the country.

The operation involved the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), the Enforcement Group, and the Enforcement and Security Service.

The shipment is now under investigation for possible violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), including Section 1400 on misdeclaration and Section 117 on regulated importation and exportation, in relation to Section 1113 on property subject to forfeiture.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the seizure highlights the bureau’s continued efforts to prevent smuggling and protect government revenues.

“This kind of operation is important not just to prevent illegal trade but to protect legitimate businesses and ensure that taxes go to the government for the benefit of the Filipino people,” Nepomuceno said.

The BOC said it will continue strengthening intelligence monitoring and coordination with partner agencies to prevent the entry of smuggled goods into the country.