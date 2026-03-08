Marcos heads to US for UN meetings, talks on Middle East conflict

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the Philippines on Sunday morning for a work visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to attend several engagements at the United Nations in New York.

The president departed at around 10:22AM and is expected to stay in the US until March 11.

According to Angelica Escalona, the trip will include high-level discussions at the UN, where Marcos is expected to call on parties involved in the Middle East conflict to return to diplomatic negotiations.

Escalona said the president will also present the Philippines’ regional perspective on the crisis, emphasizing restraint and respect for international law and the UN Charter.

During the visit, Marcos is also scheduled to meet with Antonio Guterres and attend the opening of the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.