Iran says regional strikes will continue despite Iranian president’s apology

Iranian officials said military strikes on regional targets linked to US and Israeli operations will continue, despite a recent apology issued by Iran’s president to neighboring countries affected by earlier attacks.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, a member of the interim leadership council formed after the killing of the country’s supreme leader, said the Iranian armed forces have evidence that some locations in the region are being used to carry out attacks against Iran.

“Evidence from Iran’s armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy,” Mohseni-Ejei said, adding that “serious attacks on these targets will continue.”

He said the strategy has the backing of the government and other state institutions, and that Iranian forces would continue targeting US and Israeli military bases and assets in the region that Tehran says are being used in operations against the Islamic Republic.

The statement came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring countries for recent strikes carried out by Iranian forces during the ongoing conflict.

Pezeshkian said Iran would suspend attacks on neighboring states unless strikes against Iran originate from their territory or airspace.

At the same time, the Iranian president rejected calls from the United States for Tehran to surrender, saying the demand for “unconditional surrender” was a “dream” that Iran would never accept.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US-linked targets in the region since the start of the conflict, which began after joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran late last month.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reassured residents that the United Arab Emirates remains committed to protecting everyone in the country.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh — we are no easy prey,” he said in remarks aired on Abu Dhabi TV.

He added that the government would continue to safeguard citizens, residents and expatriates.

“We will carry out our duty toward our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family,” he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed on social media that Iran had “apologised and surrendered” to its neighbors, arguing that US and Israeli military pressure was working. Iranian leaders, however, have rejected the idea of surrender while continuing military operations.