Filipino seafarers may refuse Gulf sailings amid war risk — DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Filipino seafarers may refuse deployment to ships sailing through high-risk waters in the Middle East due to escalating tensions in the region.

Hans Leo Cacdac announced that he signed DMW Advisory No. 11, series of 2026, designating the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz as “warlike operations areas” or war-risk zones.

Under the advisory, Filipino crew members have the right to decline sailing assignments in these waters due to safety concerns. Cacdac said shipowners carrying Filipino crew should avoid these areas or allow seafarers to refuse deployment if voyages pass through them.

The designation follows a decision by the Warlike Operations Area Committee of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF).

The DMW said the measure is meant to protect Filipino seafarers as hostilities escalate in the Middle East. The agency will also coordinate with shipowners, seafarer organizations, and international groups to address safety concerns.

The advisory comes amid growing conflict in the region involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The Persian Gulf, surrounded by countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, is one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions, while the Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical shipping route for global energy supplies.

