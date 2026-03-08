Latest NewsNews

Dubai, Sharjah private schools begin early spring break on March 9

Private schools in Dubai and Sharjah will start their spring break on Monday, March 9, with classes set to resume on March 23, education authorities confirmed.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the two-week holiday will apply to students, teachers, and administrative staff across all private schools in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed that schools in the emirate will follow the same schedule after approval from the Education and Human Development Council.

The early holiday follows a nationwide announcement by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research that spring break across schools and universities in the UAE will run from March 9 to March 22.

Authorities adjusted the academic calendar by moving the break about a week earlier due to the current regional situation.

Prior to the announcement, schools and universities had already shifted temporarily to distance learning from March 2 to March 6 as a precaution.

