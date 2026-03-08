37 more OFWs returning from Dubai in government repatriation flight

A seventh repatriation flight from Dubai carrying 37 overseas Filipino workers is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday night as the government continues efforts to bring home Filipinos affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

Hans Leo Cacdac said the flight was funded by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration as part of ongoing repatriation operations.

Earlier, six flights operated by Emirates had already brought home about 309 OFWs and 11 dependents whose trips were disrupted when tensions escalated in the region starting February 28.

Authorities said repatriation efforts are currently focused on Filipinos in the UAE while contingency plans are also being prepared for those in other Middle Eastern countries.

Because of airspace restrictions in some areas, officials are exploring land evacuation routes for Filipinos in Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.