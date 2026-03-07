UAE President visits victims of recent Iranian attacks, wishes swift recovery

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a hospital visit to victims of recent Iranian attacks, wishing them a swift recovery and a safe return to their families.

During the visit, His Highness spoke with the injured and their families, who come from the UAE, Sudan, Iran, Pakistan, and India, assuring them that they are part of the UAE family and reaffirming that the safety of all residents remains a top priority.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the solidarity and cooperation demonstrated by the UAE community in following official safety guidance, noting that this collective effort has been key to the success of national initiatives. He also commended medical teams for their dedication in providing high-quality care.

The injured and their families expressed gratitude for the visit, praising the leadership’s attention and care for residents, and prayed for the continued safety and stability of the UAE. Some patients have already been discharged after making a full recovery.