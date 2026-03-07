UAE Attorney-General warns against sharing footage of projectile incidents

UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has issued a warning against photographing, publishing, or circulating images and videos of incident sites or damage caused by falling projectiles or shrapnel, saying such actions can incite public panic and create a false perception of the country’s situation.

Dr. Al Shamsi emphasized that competent authorities are handling the incidents efficiently within established security and defense frameworks, ensuring that daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments.

“Individuals must refrain from filming these sites, as sharing such media can undermine response and mitigation efforts by relevant authorities,” he said.

The Attorney-General noted that, despite prior warnings, some people continue to post footage on social media. He stressed that publishing or circulating such material or misleading information is illegal if it causes public panic, spreads false news, or disrupts public order. Violators face legal accountability under current legislation.

Dr. Al Shamsi also warned against fabricated clips, including AI-generated content, falsely claiming missile strikes, attacks, or events that did not occur. “Creating or sharing such misleading content is a criminal offense. The Public Prosecution will pursue legal action against perpetrators without leniency,” he said.

He urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and abide by the law to help preserve national security and stability.