UAE air defenses intercept 15 missiles, 119 drones in latest wave of attacks

The United Arab Emirates’ air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday during a new wave of attacks targeting the country, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

In a statement released on March 7, authorities said air defense units detected 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea.

The ministry also reported that 121 drones were detected, with 119 successfully intercepted, while two drones fell within UAE territory.

The latest incident comes amid continued regional tensions and a series of attacks attributed to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Hundreds of missiles and drones intercepted since start of attacks

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, UAE defense systems have detected a total of 221 ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting 205 of them.

Authorities said 14 missiles fell into the sea, while two landed inside the country.

In addition, the UAE has detected 1,305 drones since the start of the attacks. Of these, 1,229 drones were intercepted, while 76 fell within UAE territory.

The Ministry of Defence also confirmed that eight cruise missiles had been detected and destroyed during the same period.

Casualties reported

Despite the large-scale interceptions, the attacks have resulted in three fatalities involving nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Authorities also reported 112 minor injuries affecting individuals from several nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationals.

UAE assures public of security readiness

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the country’s armed forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats and will take decisive action to safeguard the nation.

“The armed forces are ready to respond decisively to any actions that threaten the country’s security, sovereignty, and stability while protecting national interests and assets,” the ministry said.

Authorities have also reiterated that security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely as the UAE maintains its defensive posture amid ongoing regional tensions.