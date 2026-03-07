Dubai issues new law to strengthen public safety

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (2) of 2026 on public safety, establishing a comprehensive framework to protect lives, property, and public services while promoting sustainable development.

The law takes effect on June 1, 2026, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The legislation aims to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities, while ensuring the safety of products, services, and public venues in line with international standards. It sets preventive measures for events and venues, including standards for equipment, emergency exits, lighting, ventilation, crowd control, noise management, fire safety, first-aid facilities, and trained safety supervisors.

Dubai Municipality’s Environment, Health and Safety Agency, in coordination with relevant authorities, will oversee and enforce public safety, with clearly defined powers to ensure compliance.

The law also outlines responsibilities for the public, including following safety instructions, using equipment correctly, adhering to emergency procedures, and respecting restricted areas such as beaches or staff-only zones.

The handling of explosives, fireworks, toxic or flammable materials, and unsafe products without authorization is strictly prohibited. The law also bans the sale or use of tools or devices that fail to meet public safety standards or lack clear instructions in Arabic and English.

Violations may result in fines ranging from AED 500 to AED 1,000,000, with repeat offences subject to double penalties. Authorities are empowered to document breaches and involve the police when necessary. Affected parties may appeal enforcement decisions within 10 working days, with appeals resolved within 30 days by a designated committee.

Owners, operators, and service providers are fully responsible for compliance. All provisions must be implemented within two years, with a possible one-time extension approved by the Executive Council. The law repeals Local Order No. (11) of 2003 on public health and community safety, while existing regulations under that order remain in effect until replaced.