Dubai authorities step up supermarket price monitoring after resident complaints

Authorities in Dubai have intensified oversight of supermarket prices following reports from residents of sudden increases in fruits and vegetables across multiple retail outlets.

Ahmed Ahli, Director of Consumer Protection, said inspection teams are conducting daily field checks and using digital platforms to track price movements and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.

“We’ve been monitoring the prices and availability of products across all retail stores in the city,” Ahli said. “Field inspections are conducted daily to ensure shelves are stocked and prices are stable, while online platforms and social media help us track unusual increases.”

Authorities review retailer-submitted price lists every three days to identify any sudden changes. Complaints from consumers trigger immediate visits to stores, and corrective action is taken if price hikes are found to be unjustified. Since the campaign began, one violation has already been issued.

While fruits and vegetables are not part of the nine essential food categories requiring prior approval for price increases, officials said these items are still closely monitored. “We check commonly consumed produce such as tomatoes, potatoes, onions, bananas, and leafy vegetables,” Ahli said.

Authorities emphasized that temporary changes in shipping routes or logistics costs do not justify sudden price spikes, and inflation is not considered a reason for overnight increases. Any price change must be supported by verifiable cost increases.

Dubai officials assured residents that food supply chains remain stable, with a mix of local production and imports ensuring availability. Consumers are encouraged to shop responsibly and report suspected unjustified price increases through official channels, including the ministry’s digital platform, hotline 8001222, or email at [email protected].

“Food security remains our highest priority. Products are available, prices are stable, and we will take immediate action against unfair practices,” Ahli said.