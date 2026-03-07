DOTr orders inspection, tighter sanitation measures in MRT-3 after cockroach sighting

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered an inspection and strengthened sanitation measures in the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) after a passenger reported seeing small cockroaches inside one of its train cars.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez directed MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to immediately investigate the report and address the issue.

The incident surfaced after a commuter posted in a Facebook group about spotting small cockroaches inside a train coach.

Following the report, MRT-3 management issued a Notice to Explain (NTE) to its maintenance provider, Sumitomo Corporation, which oversees the rail line’s upkeep and maintenance.

According to the DOTr, the train set involved was immediately inspected and disinfected by the maintenance team.

The agency said the incident also prompted MRT-3 to further reinforce sanitation protocols across all train sets and stations.

“The DOTr-MRT-3 continues to strengthen sanitation, disinfection, and pest control measures across all train sets and stations to ensure a clean and safe commuting environment,” the department said.

The DOTr added that regular cleaning and inspection procedures are already part of MRT-3’s ongoing maintenance program conducted in coordination with Sumitomo Corporation.

MRT-3 management said it will continue to monitor sanitation efforts as part of its commitment to maintaining clean and safe commuting conditions for passengers.