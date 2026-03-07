BI warns vs irregular migration after Filipina trafficking victim repatriated from China

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrival of a Filipina trafficking victim repatriated from China shortly before midnight on February 27, renewing its warning about the dangers of so-called irregular migration routes.

The 33-year-old Filipina arrived in the country on a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou after she was arrested by Chinese authorities for working without a valid visa.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the victim had reportedly worked as a cleaner in China for about three years despite lacking proper work documentation.

“Records show that the victim initially departed the Philippines as a tourist bound for Vietnam before later crossing overland to China through an irregular migration route due to the countries’ proximity,” Viado said.

Her undocumented status was later discovered by Chinese immigration authorities, prompting her to surrender her passport to immigration officials.

The BI said the woman’s return was made possible through coordination between the Embassy of the Philippines in China and Chinese authorities, which facilitated the processing of documents needed for her repatriation and safe return to the Philippines.

Upon arrival, the returnee received assistance from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), which provided initial support services.

Viado said the case highlights the risks associated with illegal employment abroad, noting that trafficking syndicates often exploit such situations by luring victims with false promises of legitimate work.

The BI reiterated its call for Filipinos seeking jobs overseas to verify employment offers through legitimate channels and remain vigilant against illegal recruitment schemes that encourage travel through unauthorized or irregular migration routes.