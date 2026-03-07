Abu Dhabi orders closure of restaurant over food safety violations

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of Index Restaurant LLC in the Musaffah Industrial Area for repeatedly violating food safety regulations and posing a risk to public health.

The establishment holds commercial license CN-1759994, the authority said in a statement.

The closure follows the authority’s inspection report, which found repeated breaches of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and related legislation, as well as a failure to implement effective corrective measures. The authority said immediate action was necessary to safeguard food safety and protect consumers.

Index Restaurant will remain closed until all violations are fully addressed. Operations may resume only after the restaurant complies with all food safety requirements.

The authority emphasized that administrative closures and inspections are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system. Food establishments across the emirate undergo periodic checks to ensure compliance and protect consumers.

The public is encouraged to report suspected violations or concerns about food products through the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free hotline 800555, enabling inspectors to take swift action to maintain safe and healthy food for the community.