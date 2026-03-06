Latest NewsNews

UAE warns public: sharing incident videos may lead to legal action

Staff Report33 mins ago

ABU DHABI — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have issued a strict warning to the public against photographing or sharing videos of sites affected by projectiles or shrapnel, saying violators may face legal consequences.

The country’s Attorney-General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said publishing or circulating such images and videos — especially those linked to recent regional security developments — could cause unnecessary panic and misrepresent the actual situation in the UAE.

In a statement carried by the state news agency WAM, Al Shamsi stressed that competent government institutions are performing their duties efficiently to ensure community safety and stability.

“Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments,” he said.

Authorities reminded residents and citizens that sharing footage of incident locations or spreading inaccurate information may violate the law if it leads to public alarm, the spread of false news, or harm to public order.

Despite earlier warnings, officials noted that some individuals continue to record incident sites and post the content on social media platforms.
Al Shamsi emphasized that those who ignore the warnings may face legal accountability under existing laws.

The Attorney-General also warned against the creation or distribution of fabricated content, including videos produced using artificial intelligence or digital manipulation. Such clips may falsely claim missile strikes, attacks on facilities, or other incidents that did not occur.

Authorities said intentionally misleading the public through such content is a criminal offense and that the Public Prosecution will take legal action against offenders.
The public was urged to rely only on official government channels for accurate information and to avoid sharing unverified content.

Officials stressed that refraining from filming or resharing incident-related footage allows authorities to manage situations effectively and helps maintain public trust and national security.

 

