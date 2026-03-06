UAE tourism sector operating normally amid regional developments

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has affirmed that the country’s tourism sector continues to welcome visitors and operate normally despite ongoing regional developments.

In a statement, the ministry said tourism activities across the United Arab Emirates are proceeding in accordance with directives from relevant authorities, while the situation in the region is being closely and continuously monitored.

The ministry added that hotels, resorts, tourist and cultural attractions, as well as shopping centres across the UAE, remain open and are receiving guests while operating under approved regulatory frameworks and in full compliance with safety and quality standards.

Authorities are also monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels on a daily basis to ensure the smooth delivery of services and to address any potential challenges promptly.

The ministry advised visitors to coordinate directly with their accommodation establishments or tourism service providers to obtain the latest updates regarding bookings or travel programs.

It reiterated that the safety and comfort of visitors remain a top priority, adding that the ministry continues to work closely with partners across the tourism sector to ensure the stability and continuity of tourism experiences in the UAE amid the current circumstances.