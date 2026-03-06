Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike targeting the territory of the Azerbaijan, describing the attack as a dangerous escalation and a violation of state sovereignty.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident represents a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The ministry stressed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is unacceptable under international legal and political norms, warning that such actions constitute a serious escalation.

According to the MoFA, these developments undermine ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and further heighten instability in the region.

The UAE reiterated its call for restraint and respect for the sovereignty of states to help maintain regional peace and stability.

