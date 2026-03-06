Latest NewsNews

UAE authority urges public to follow safety rules during warning sirens

Staff Report

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has reminded residents in the United Arab Emirates to strictly follow safety instructions whenever warning sirens are activated.

Authorities stressed that the alerts are issued solely to protect lives, urging the public to immediately move to a safe location and remain there until officials announce that the situation is clear.

NCEMA noted that some individuals have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to take photos or videos after hearing warning sirens. The agency warned that such actions endanger lives and disrupt safety measures being implemented by authorities.

Motorists who receive alerts while driving were advised to continue to their destination and head straight to the nearest safe shelter upon arrival.

The authority also cautioned that failure to follow official instructions during emergency alerts may lead to legal consequences.

Officials reiterated that residents should prioritize safety and cooperate with authorities to ensure public security during emergencies.

