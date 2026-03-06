Ras Al Khaimah reviews emergency preparedness amid regional developments

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah held a high-level meeting to assess the current situation and strengthen the emirate’s readiness to respond to potential emergencies.

The session was chaired by Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, who heads the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team. Officials reviewed recent developments and discussed measures to enhance preparedness and raise alert levels for possible scenarios.

During the meeting, participants examined field monitoring reports and readiness indicators submitted by relevant authorities. They also reviewed the availability of personnel, technical resources, operations rooms, communication systems, and coordination mechanisms to ensure quick response and effective decision-making during emergencies.

Officials also discussed approved response plans, business continuity strategies, and various potential crisis scenarios based on internationally recognized best practices.

Authorities emphasized the importance of stronger coordination among government agencies, improved communication channels, and continuous information sharing to ensure a unified response to risks and emergencies.

The team also highlighted the need for ongoing preventive measures and public awareness campaigns about official guidelines and safety instructions.

Officials stressed that round-the-clock monitoring remains in place to safeguard lives, protect property, and ensure that essential services continue operating without disruption.