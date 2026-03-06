Latest NewsNews

OFW from Dagupan dies in Kuwait; Family appeals for help to bring her home

An overseas Filipino worker from Dagupan City has died in Kuwait, leaving her children seeking assistance to repatriate her remains to the Philippines.

Dorothy Viloria, 41, a resident of Barangay Pantal, had been working abroad since 2014 and regularly traveled between Kuwait and the Philippines for employment. Her most recent deployment was in October last year.

Her son, Lawrence Brudo, said he last spoke with his mother on the afternoon of March 1. The following day, he received news from her co-workers that she had been found unconscious in a restroom and was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

According to information relayed by Viloria’s employer, doctors determined that she died from a heart attack. Her family said she had previously mentioned having a heart condition.

Brudo and his siblings, who had already lost their father, are now appealing for assistance so they can bring their mother’s remains home and give her a proper farewell.

The Department of Migrant Workers said it has begun coordinating with the family to process the documents needed for repatriation.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Region 1 office and the Dagupan City government’s OFW Desk are also working with the family to provide additional support and assistance.

