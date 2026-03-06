Marcos to urge dialogue on Middle East conflict during US visit — DFA

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is expected to urge parties involved in the Middle East conflict to return to the negotiating table during his upcoming working visit to the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a press briefing, DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said Marcos’ trip to New York City from March 9 to 10 would include high-level engagements at the United Nations.

Escalona said the President would call on parties involved in the conflict to pursue diplomacy and return to negotiations amid escalating tensions in the region.

“Napakahalaga po ng biyaheng ito, ito po ang tamang pagkakataon ngayon dahil sa mga nangyayari sa Middle East,” Escalona said.

According to the DFA, Marcos will convey the Philippines’ call for restraint and respect for international law and the UN Charter during his engagements at the UN.

On the sidelines of the visit, Marcos is also scheduled to meet with António Guterres.

The President will also participate in the opening of the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and deliver a message during a special session of the United Nations General Assembly.