Marcos speaks with UAE president amid Gulf tensions, raises safety of Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a phone conversation with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, March 6, as tensions continue in the Gulf region.

During the call, Marcos expressed solidarity with the people of the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing situation in the region.

The Philippine president also conveyed his confidence in the UAE government’s ability to ensure the safety and security of residents in the country, including nearly one million Filipinos living and working there.

The discussion comes as authorities continue monitoring developments in the region and ensuring the welfare of overseas Filipino workers and other Filipino residents in the UAE.