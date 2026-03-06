DMW seeks supplemental budget for possible large-scale OFW repatriation

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it may need a supplemental budget from the national government to support the possible large-scale repatriation of Filipinos if the conflict in the Middle East worsens.

During a Senate hearing, Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency can still manage with the current budget given the present number of repatriation requests. However, he stressed that additional funding would be necessary if the situation escalates.

The DMW chief made the statement after Risa Hontiveros asked whether Congress would need to approve extra funds to assist overseas Filipino workers in the region.

Meanwhile, Patricia Yvonne Caunan of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said the Emergency Repatriation Fund currently stands at ₱1.5 billion.

She explained that before the crisis, the average repatriation cost per OFW ranged from ₱135,000 to ₱140,000, but it could rise to around ₱150,000 per person due to the current situation.

Based on simulations using data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are about 2.4 million Filipinos in the Middle East. If at least 0.5% or around 12,000 Filipinos request repatriation, the government may face a funding gap of about ₱338 million.

If 1% or roughly 24,000 Filipinos seek repatriation, the gap could reach ₱2.2 billion, with total costs estimated at ₱3.67 billion.

Sherwin Gatchalian said the supplemental budget request could rise to ₱13 billion if as many as 93,000 Filipinos need to be brought home.

The Department of Finance said it will coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management to explore possible funding sources, including contingent funds and potential government savings.