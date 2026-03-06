Latest NewsNewsPH News

BREAKING: Marcos orders 4-day work week for PH govt workers amid oil supply concerns

Staff Report

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government agencies under the Executive branch to implement a four-day work week beginning March 9, citing concerns over a possible disruption in global oil supply due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement released on Friday, March 6, the President said the temporary measure is aimed at reducing fuel consumption and mitigating the potential economic impact of expected supply constraints.
The directive will apply to agencies under the Executive department as part of the government’s precautionary response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, which could affect global energy markets and fuel availability.

Alongside the shortened work week, Marcos also temporarily prohibited unnecessary government travel, including study tours, team-building activities, and other official trips that are not considered essential.
The President likewise instructed government offices to maximize the use of virtual platforms for meetings, coordination, and official engagements, especially for discussions that can be conducted online.
The move forms part of broader efforts to manage energy consumption and maintain government operations efficiently while global developments continue to unfold.

Further guidelines on the implementation and duration of the four-day work week are expected to be released by the government in the coming days.

