BFAR issues warning on eating certain poisonous fish and crabs

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources reminded the public to avoid consuming certain fish and crab species that contain poisonous toxins.

BFAR specifically mentioned the Pufferfish (locally called butete), Horny Goby (biya), and crab species such as the Floral Egg Crab and Devil Crab. These species carry tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin in their skin, body, and organs.

“Mabilis umepekto ang lason na mararamdaman agad sa loob ng 5 hanggang 30 minuto. Ang pagkain ng mga ito ay maaaring maging sanhi ng pagkamatay,” BFAR warned.

The agency said ingesting these fish and crabs can cause acute poisoning and may be life-threatening.

Symptoms of poisoning include:

• Numbness of the lips and tongue

• Sweating and salivation

• Muscle twitching

• Loss of coordination

• Partial or total paralysis

• Bluish discoloration of the skin, lips, and nails

• Stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea

• Headache

• Chest tightness

• Low blood pressure

• Difficulty breathing

• Loss of consciousness

“Immediately bring anyone who has eaten or is suspected to have eaten these fish or crabs to the nearest hospital,” BFAR advised.

The agency stressed: “Huwag ipagwalang-bahala at makinig sa mga babala tungkol dito.”