Anne Curtis’ lawyers slam Suntay’s remarks as ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’

The legal counsel of Anne Curtis has strongly criticized recent remarks made by Bong Suntay during a congressional hearing.

In a statement released by the law firm Gorriceta Africa Cauton and Saavedra, the lawyers described the comments mentioning the actress as “inappropriate and unacceptable,” saying they reduced Curtis to the subject of sexual commentary.

The firm stressed that no woman—whether a public figure or private citizen—should be spoken about in a way that objectifies or demeans her. It added that such remarks have no place in any setting, particularly in congressional proceedings where officials are expected to uphold respect and dignity in public discourse.

Curtis’ legal team also pointed out that Philippine laws, including the Safe Spaces Act and the Magna Carta of Women, emphasize the importance of protecting women from degrading or disrespectful treatment.

The statement further noted that the remarks surfaced during National Women’s Month, a period meant to reaffirm the country’s commitment to gender equality and respect for women.

Suntay earlier drew criticism after mentioning Curtis during a House Committee on Justice hearing related to the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte. His remarks were later struck from the official record, and the lawmaker issued an apology.

The issue has also drawn reactions from Curtis’ sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith, their mother Carmen Curtis-Smith, and several personalities who expressed disapproval of the comments.

Meanwhile, Suntay’s wife, Sheila Guevara Suntay, also publicly apologized to Curtis and her family, saying every woman deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

