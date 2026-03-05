Latest NewsNews

UAE to decide within 24 hours if schools will return to classrooms

Authorities said a decision on whether students will return to classrooms or continue distance learning will be announced within the next 24 hours.

Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said remote learning will remain in place for now to ensure students can continue their education safely.

Education authorities earlier shifted schools across the UAE to distance learning until Wednesday, March 4, as a precaution following recent regional developments.

Despite the temporary move to online classes, officials emphasized that daily life in the UAE continues normally, with essential services such as energy, water, telecommunications, transportation, healthcare, and supply chains operating without disruption.

Authorities also activated business continuity plans across sectors to ensure preparedness for any possible developments while maintaining community safety and economic stability.

Officials said early warning systems and a joint national media team are providing continuous updates and guidance to the public. Residents were again reminded to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information online.

