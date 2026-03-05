Latest NewsNews

UAE reports 78 injuries, 3 deaths since start of Iranian attacks

Staff Report

United Arab Emirates has recorded 78 injuries and three deaths since the start of the Iranian attacks, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Authorities said air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles on March 4, while 129 drones were detected, with 121 intercepted and eight falling within UAE territory.

Since the beginning of the attacks, officials reported that 189 ballistic missiles were detected, with 175 destroyed by air defences, 13 falling into the sea, and one landing within the country.

The ministry also confirmed that 941 drones were detected, with 876 intercepted and 65 falling within UAE territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, though the interceptions caused some collateral damage.

Officials said the three fatalities were nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, while the 78 injured individuals include residents from several countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

Authorities reassured the public that the booming sounds heard across parts of the country are due to air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains on high alert and ready to respond to any threats, emphasizing that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority. Officials also urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times

