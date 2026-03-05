Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE Ministry of Interior warns against fraudulent “emergency registration” emails

The UAE Ministry of Interior has alerted the public about a surge of fraudulent emails requesting recipients to complete an “emergency registration form” and provide personal information.

These messages falsely promise support, compensation, or insurance coverage in exchange for personal details. Authorities have urged residents not to respond or share any information with unknown or unverified sources.

The ministry emphasized the importance of vigilance against online scams and advised relying solely on official government channels for accurate information and services.

