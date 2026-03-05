UAE exempts travelers from fines due to flight disruptions amid regional airspace closures

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (FAIC-CPS) has announced that individuals affected by recent airspace closures and flight suspensions in the region will be exempt from fines for delayed departures.

The exemption covers all travelers who were unable to leave the country, including visitors with visit or tourist visas, holders of exit permits, and residents who had cancelled residency permits in preparation for departure.

It applies to fines incurred on or after February 28, 2026, ensuring that affected individuals can address their legal status without financial burden.

FAIC-CPS emphasized that the decision responds to circumstances beyond travelers’ control, reflecting the UAE’s humanitarian approach in managing emergencies. Specialized teams at airports and Customer Happiness Centres continue to operate under emergency and business continuity plans, providing assistance to those affected by flight delays or rescheduling.

The authority reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to offering support to travelers and visitors during exceptional circumstances, highlighting the country’s reputation as a safe, welcoming, and efficient destination.

Travelers are urged to follow official channels for updates and regulatory guidance.