Six injured after drone interception debris falls in Abu Dhabi industrial area

Authorities confirmed that six people were injured after debris from an intercepted drone fell in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) area on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident occurred in ICAD 2 after air defence systems successfully intercepted a drone. Shrapnel from the interception fell at two locations, causing minor to moderate injuries to six individuals of Pakistani and Nepalese nationality.

Authorities have assured the public that emergency teams quickly responded and that monitoring of the situation continues to ensure public safety. Residents across the UAE have previously heard loud booming sounds during similar incidents, which officials say are caused by successful air defence interceptions.

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that since the start of hostilities on February 28, air defence systems have detected 189 ballistic missiles, with 175 intercepted and 13 falling into the sea, while one landed within UAE territory.

The ministry also said 941 drones were detected, with 876 intercepted and 65 falling within the country. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, though some collateral damage was reported.

Authorities said the broader attacks have resulted in three fatalities and 78 injuries involving multiple nationalities, including workers from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Officials urged residents to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid sharing rumours or unverified information online.

