Sara Duterte questions ‘silence’ of groups on cash delivery allegations

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday criticized what she described as the “deafening silence” of civil society groups, religious leaders, and lawmakers regarding allegations made by 18 former Marines about the alleged delivery of suitcases of cash to certain individuals.

In a statement, Duterte said concerns about corruption should not be selective, pointing out that groups that usually speak out on issues of transparency and morality have remained quiet on the matter.

The claims stem from accusations raised by lawyer Levito Baligod and former Marines who alleged they transported cash on instructions of former Zaldy Co. They also claimed that Co and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV funded hotel accommodations for investigators of the International Criminal Court.

Some of the allegations also mentioned supposed deliveries of cash to the residence of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Ilocos Norte.

Malacañang and other individuals named in the accusations have denied the claims, while the ICC Office of the Prosecutor said its operations are funded by the court itself.

Duterte insisted that investigations into corruption should apply to everyone and should not depend on political alliances. She also said the truth should not be ignored, emphasizing that public funds must be properly accounted for.

The statement comes as the House Committee on Justice earlier ruled that the impeachment complaints against Duterte are sufficient in substance. The complaints accuse her of betrayal of public trust and other violations, including the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds and remarks about harming the President and his family.